Kate Ashford

Salary
Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?
If you think you've been doing outstanding work and you deserve better compensation, there are steps to take before you walk into your boss's office.
Personal Finance
Live Tiny, Save Big
A movement toward minimalism has begun to take hold.
Starting a Business
Plan Ahead to Be Your Own Boss
It takes determination, experience, research, timing and hard work to start a business. And, many fail. Here are some tips on launching your venture successfully.