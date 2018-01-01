Kate Ashford

Kate Ashford is a New York-based freelance journalist who writes about personal finance and health. She has written for Money, Real Simple and Redbook magazines.

More From Kate Ashford

Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?
Salary

Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?

If you think you've been doing outstanding work and you deserve better compensation, there are steps to take before you walk into your boss's office.
7 min read
Live Tiny, Save Big
Personal Finance

Live Tiny, Save Big

A movement toward minimalism has begun to take hold.
7 min read
Plan Ahead to Be Your Own Boss
Starting a Business

Plan Ahead to Be Your Own Boss

It takes determination, experience, research, timing and hard work to start a business. And, many fail. Here are some tips on launching your venture successfully.
7 min read
