Katharine Budd

Katharine Budd

Guest Writer
Co-founder, NOW Money
Katharine Budd is the co-founder of NOW Money, a mobile banking and remittance app for lower-income people in the Gulf. 

More From Katharine Budd

Launching A Fintech Startup? Here's How We Built Ours
FinTech

Launching A Fintech Startup? Here's How We Built Ours

We didn't start NOW Money to "disrupt" the existing banking system. It's the reluctance of traditional banks to bank low-income people that yielded the opportunity for NOW Money.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.