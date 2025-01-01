Katherine Chan

Bio

Katherine serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Juice, a forward-thinking financial services company dedicated to providing growth capital for digital-first businesses. Katherine's journey in the financial sector spans over 20 years, marked by roles in banking and risk management at institutions including Commerzbank AG, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank. Moving from banking to the startup world, Katherine joined Juice in 2019 as the Chief Financial Officer and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth. Her expertise in finance and risk management has been a key driver in Juice's evolution, leading to her transition to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Under Katherine's leadership, Juice was recognised as the 28th fastest growing tech company in the UK in the 2024 Deloitte Fast 50 awards and 4th in Women in Leadership.

