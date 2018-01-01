Katie Lundin

Website Design
How 'Good Design' Will Help Your Ecommerce Business Grow Faster Than Ever
If your website takes more than four seconds to load, you've already lost a quarter of your visitors.
Logos
How Your Company's Logo Influences Purchase Decisions
Square? Circular? Geometric? Organic? These elements actually communicate different things. Be sure you know what those are.
Naming a Business
Why and How to Rename Your Business
A rose by any name would smell as sweet. But when you're renaming your business, watch out for the thorns.
Customer Loyalty
5 Reasons Why Your Business Is Losing Customers
Ever think about why people keep buying iPhones, even though they're so darned pricey?
Startup Failure
5 Epic Product Fails and the Lessons They Can Teach Your Small Business
Remember the Juicero? The Zune? Those globs of gelatin floating in Orbitz soft drink bottles like drinkable lava lamps?
stock art
5 Ways Stock Art Might Be Killing Your Small Business Brand
You could get sued. Your image could pop up on a competitor's site. It can't be trademarked. So, stop defending stock art because it's "cheap."