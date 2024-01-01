Katie Shanahan

Bio

Katie is an award-winning security expert and certified Data Protection Officer. As founder of Your Cyber Coach, a Security and GDPR training and advisory company, she’s on a mission to help entrepreneurs and early-stage startups cultivate client trust, prevent stressful security incidents, and safeguard their hard-earned income, so they can focus on doing what they do best.

www.yourcybercoach.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/yourcybercoach/