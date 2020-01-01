Katya Dorozhkina

More From Katya Dorozhkina

Growing Up in the Soviet Union Taught This Founder to be Resourceful
Success Strategies

Growing Up in the Soviet Union Taught This Founder to be Resourceful

By spotting opportunity in limitations, she learned to create her own success.
3 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.