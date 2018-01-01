Keao Caindec

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, 365 Data Centers

Keao Caindec is responsible for marketing at 365 Data Centers. A passionate technology entrepreneur, Caindec led global marketing as the CMO at Dimension Data’s Cloud Business, OpSource, Reliance Globalcom and Yipes. Caindec specialized in Entrepreneurial Studies at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a B.S. in Economics. He has served as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Panorama Capital and been an advisor to numerous technology and communications companies.

Reviving Your Brand to Save Your Business
To revive a brand and put the company back on the right track, take the time to assess strengths and weaknesses, understand the brand's value to customers and communicate that story consistently.
5 min read
