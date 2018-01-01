Keith Mueller

Keith Mueller

Guest Writer
CEO of Bookkeeping Express Enterprises

Keith Mueller is CEO of Bookkeeping Express Enterprises, providing cloud-based business bookkeeping services. Previously, he served on the company's board of directors and was a 27-year managing partner of Accenture.

 

More From Keith Mueller

Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man
Taxes

Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man

The good news is that there's a way to properly prepare for this, er, taxing process to avoid all this agony next year.
4 min read
Deter the Inside Job. 5 Ways to Avert Employee Theft and Fraud.
Crime

Deter the Inside Job. 5 Ways to Avert Employee Theft and Fraud.

Stave off white-collar crime in your workplace with these precautionary measures.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.