Kelli Dragovich

Guest Writer

Senior Vice President of People at Hired

Kelli Dragovich leads the team responsible for enabling Hired to rapidly grow and scale effectively. She is passionate about building a diverse, inclusive, and productive environment for Hired’s growing global workforce, and has spent nearly two decades in people operations and HR at leading tech companies. Prior to Hired, Kelli was a Vice President of Human Resources for GitHub, and has previously held senior Human Resource positions at Nook Media, RockYou!, Yahoo!, and Intuit.She is a mother of twin boys and the ultimate sports enthusiast - even competing as an ametur boxer in the past. She attended Santa Clara University where she played Division I softball and graduated with a degree in Psychology, before going on to receive a Masters in Organizational Psychology from Alliant International University in San Diego.