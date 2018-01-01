Contributor

Founder and CEO, StyleMeDivine.com

With both style and substance, Kelly Lundberg is not only a stylist to royalty and celebrities but also an award-winning business owner, business mentor and international speaker. From the stage of TED to the catwalks of New York, London, Paris and Milan, Lundberg styles and inspires people and their businesses to be the best they can be.



Business owner, mentor, award winning celebrity stylist, author and keynote speaker, Lundberg has fashioned a highly successful entrepreneurial empire across the globe from Dubai, to the UK, to the US.

Edinburgh born, Lundberg moved to the UAE 15 years ago and from there her sense of style and passion for what she does has made her the trend setting entrepreneur and style guru she is today. Having styled for The BRIT Awards, The Grammy’s and The Dubai Film Festival, Kelly has also judged the Style Stakes at the Dubai World Cup and worked with a number of high profile clients and Middle Eastern Royalty.

In 2005, Lundberg launched StyleMeDivine.com, a bespoke styling agency. Starting off with at-home one on one wardrobe edits, style consultations and shopping sessions, her business has developed into an international style forum for both men and women, most recently evolving into a thriving Style Academy- training aspiring stylists on how to turn their passion for fashion into a profitable styling business.

During her career to-date, she has been nominated for a wealth of style and entrepreneurship awards, including winner of the Lloyds TSB Creative Promotion, Communicator of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Awards 2013 and 2016, Finalist for Most Stylish Female at the Scottish Style Awards 2011, Finalist in the People’s Choice and Most Admirable Business Woman at the SME Advisor Awards.

Lundberg also has a number of best-selling books. In her latest book, she shares her 7 Step Styling Formula™ to launch and grow a styling business. 2016 saw Lundberg give a well-received TEDx Talk. She now regularly hosts and presents keynote speeches and motivational sessions across the world on a host of entrepreneurship and style led topics. Today, Lundberg divides her time between her businesses in Dubai, LA and London, styling clients, training and developing her ever-expanding network of stylists, delivering speeches and workshops and making TV appearances.