Why the best time to start was yesterday—and why today will still change everything?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Buzzword of the moment: Personal brand. It seems like it's finally clicked people are realizing that they do have a personal brand, whether they've actively built it or not. And the reality? Visibility is your responsibility. So, what do we do about it?

You've probably seen people on LinkedIn, Instagram, or speaking on stages and thought, "They've got it all figured out." Their voice is clear, their message consistent, and their presence magnetic. Then that little voice kicks in: "Am I too late to start?"

Here's the truth: the best time to start building your personal brand was yesterday… But the second-best time? It is today.

Personal Brand ≠ Influencer

Let's clear this up early: you don't need to be an influencer. You don't need thousands of followers or a perfectly curated life. What you do need is clarity. Who are you? What do you do? It seems simple, but it's surprising how many people can't pinpoint this.

A personal brand is simply your reputation made visible, your values, your expertise, your story, and how you show up for others.

Why You're Not Too Late

People do business with people. Even if you've already built a career or a business, your personal brand helps you stay memorable, relevant, and trusted.

Expertise is always in demand. Your knowledge and skills have value—no matter when you start showcasing them.

The digital world rewards visibility. Opportunities go to those who show up. Whether it's speaking gigs, job offers, partnerships, or press—someone has to see you first.

There is no 'perfect' moment. You don't need the perfect bio, photoshoot, or LinkedIn headline to begin. You just need to start.

LinkedIn recently hit 1 billion users. It's the leading platform for professional brand-building but here's the twist - Only 2% of users actually post consistently. And even within that 2%, much of the content is a carousel of "thrilled to announce" posts about promotions, awards, and "exciting new chapters."

Now, don't get me wrong, those moments are worth celebrating. But let's be honest… they're starting to all sound the same. AI-written, overly polished, and very predictable.

So, where's the opportunity? Right there. In the white space. To show up as a human. To be consistent not just when there's something shiny to shout about. To be different not louder, just more real, unapologetically YOU I like to call it.

So, where do you start?

With an audit of your personal brand.

I did this recently with an organization and their leadership team. One employee looked at his profile and realized his profile picture was over 10 years old—he didn't even recognize himself anymore. A quick audit goes a long way. A deeper audit? Even better. That's where you go beyond photos and bios and start asking:

What do people really think of me online?

Am I showing up the way I want to be seen?

What's the message I'm consistently putting out there?

These are the kinds of questions that help you shape a brand that's intentional, not accidental.

Do this every year (at least)

We evolve. Our goals shift. So your personal brand should grow with you. A question I love asking clients is, "What do you want to be known for 18 months from now?" It gets you thinking beyond today's content calendar and into long-term visibility. Because personal branding isn't just about now, it's about where you're going.

A Lesson from Marshall Goldsmith

When I interviewed Marshall Goldsmith on my podcast, he said something that stuck with me, "Credibility needs to be earned twice." Once for what you've done. And again for who you are becoming. You can't ride on the coattails of your past forever. What got you here won't necessarily get you there.

That's why personal brand building isn't about ego. It's about evolution. It's about being seen while you grow, so when the right opportunity knocks, you're already known for it.

So here's your next step:

Audit your brand.

Update the outdated.

Ask for feedback.

Get clear on what you want to be known for.

And start showing up—now.

I hate to break it to you, but it's very rare to become an overnight sensation. Sorry, not sorry.

In my book Deseed The Lemon, I share the analogy that your personal brand is like a long-term savings account. The earlier you start investing in it, the more you benefit from the compound interest.

The Benefits Compound Over Time

Start today, and you'll begin to see:

Increased visibility in your industry

Greater credibility as a professional

A network that genuinely aligns with your values and goals

More opportunities that suit your strengths and ambitions

And above all—more control over your career or business journey

I look back at my own journey, having built a business over 20 years. It was the compound interest of personal brand visibility that helped me sell that business and also gave me the platform to reinvent myself, with even more value to offer clients through personal brand strategy.

From fashion to media, speaking engagements, and consulting, so many of those opportunities came simply from being visible.

So, no. You're not too late. You're right on time. And your future self will thank you.