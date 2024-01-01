Kelly Lundberg is a bestselling author and multi-award-winning entrepreneur. The former celebrity stylist currently hosts her own, popular top-rated podcast delivering on her mission to inspire at least five people a day to take action.

A TEDx speaker, personal brand strategist, and business mentor, Kelly is proudly Scottish and she is currently based in Dubai. She works globally with CEOs, entrepreneurs and some of the biggest retail and luxury brands worldwide, helping them to elevate their personal brand to maximize income and impact.

A keynote speaker, Kelly hosts events and delivers motivational sessions across the world on entrepreneurship and personal branding. A self-appointed member of “the 5am club,” you'll often find Kelly working out before the sunrises. She has a loyal social media following, sharing her style, sundowners, and authentic business and branding tips.