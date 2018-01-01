Ken Oboh

Ken Oboh

Ken Oboh is the co-founder of REMIX.com and UMIX.com, two revolutionary music sites that allow users to be their own DJs. Ken is a serial entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.Ken Oboh is the co-founder of REMIX.com and UMIX.com, two revolutionary music sites that allow users to be their own DJs. Ken is a serial entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

More From Ken Oboh

Why You Should Ditch Your 'Go Big or Go Home' Mentality
Finance

Why You Should Ditch Your 'Go Big or Go Home' Mentality

In starting up, paying top dollar for the biggest and best tools, gadgets and the like could cost you even more in the long run. Instead, you should think smarter, not bigger.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.