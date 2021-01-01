Ken So
Founder and CEO of Flowcast/Tillful
Ken So is the founder and CEO of Flowcast/Tillful, a Silicon Valley-based fintech startup that modernizes business credit for small businesses. So has more than 20 years of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions and engineering, and has more than 13 patents.
So You Want Your PPP Loan Forgiven? Make Sure You Submit This Application
The clock is ticking if your business is looking to get forgiveness on its PPP loans.
