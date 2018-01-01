Kevin Abdulrahman

Kevin Abdulrahman

Public Speaking Coach, Motivational Speaker, and Author

Kevin Abdulrahman is a motivational speaker and a public speaking coach to CEOs, world leaders, politicians. He is the author of several books which have been translated into 30+ languages.

Six Things You Can Do To Get Over Yourself And, Well, Be Happy
Growth Strategies

Six Things You Can Do To Get Over Yourself And, Well, Be Happy

We have this unspoken belief that it's everyone's right to be happy and that we should do everything in our power to actually be happy. But how many people actually achieve this aim?
8 min read
Eight Ideas To Learn From The Daily Routines Of Famous Thinkers
daily routine

Eight Ideas To Learn From The Daily Routines Of Famous Thinkers

The habits and routines of great thinkers can give entrepreneurs guidance on their journey toward success and creation.
10 min read
Want To Boost Your Willpower? Start By Believing You Can
Growth Strategies

Want To Boost Your Willpower? Start By Believing You Can

Willpower is associated with higher levels of self-discipline, which in turn leads to higher productivity, output and success.
4 min read
How Magnetic Speakers Impact And Influence People
Public Speaking

How Magnetic Speakers Impact And Influence People

Use these five tips to become a public speaker capable of motivating the audience to admire and respect him/her.
5 min read
Five Tips For Presenting With Power
Public Speaking

Five Tips For Presenting With Power

The ability to speak in front of an audience is one of the most powerful skills that you can ever develop.
6 min read
