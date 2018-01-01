Kevin Bobowski is Chief Marketing Officer of Act-On software, a marketing automation platform that helps marketers do the best work of their career. Previously he served as vice president of marketing at Offerpop and ExactTarget.
Customer Service
3 Things About Customer Experience You Can Learn From Drybar
The rapid growth of Drybar in its hair-styling niche proves once more that customer experience is the cornerstone of business success.
Marketing Strategies
Perform Powerful Personalized Marketing in 4 Easy Steps
First tackle the low-hanging fruit and then build up to more ambitious campaigns.
Social Media Marketing
The Four Ms of Social Media That All Marketers Should Master
Amid all the complexities of software, tools and tracking, some basic principles dominate.
Television
The Video Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Viewing habits and advertising trends are poised for a dramatic and sweeping change.
Advertising
Is Your Company Marketing Like a Taxicab Business in the Age of Uber?
The sharing economy is starting to dramatically upend how creative work fashioned for advertising is sourced.
Social Media Marketing
4 Tactics for Surviving Facebook's Algorithm Changes (Infographic)
Develop the strategy the company should have had from the start: a results-driven effort across many social-media platforms, connected to other marketing campaigns.
Social Media Marketing
5 Ways to Harness Hashtags to Drive Business Value
Give social media a second life that's tied in to your company's marketing message or campaign.