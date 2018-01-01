Kevin Castle

Kevin Castle

Guest Writer
Partner and CTO of Technossus
Kevin Castle is partner and CTO of Technossus, a technology consulting firm in Orange County, California. For the past four years, Technossus has experienced more than 100 percent year-over-year growth; the company enjoys relationships with customers such as The Walt Disney Company, SpaceX, PetSmart, GE Healthcare Worldwide, Abbott and VIZIO.

Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap
Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap

To close the gap, companies might need to get involved in local organizations, engaging with community groups and providing them with partnership and wisdom.
