Khyati Bhatt

Guest Writer
Body Language Consultant, Simply Body Talk

Khyati runs SimplyBodyTalk where she advices individuals, corporates and media agencies on nonverbal communication. She is also a financial advisor to individuals and corporates. Previously, she worked at the TCS treasury as a currency trader and portfolio manager.

More From Khyati Bhatt

Using Non-Verbal Behaviour To Bridge Communication Gap
Communication Strategies

Using Non-Verbal Behaviour To Bridge Communication Gap

Most of the gaps in communication occur because of differences in individuals' behaviours, emotions, and receptivity to others.
5 min read
When Stakes Are High – For Startups And Investors
Startup Tips

When Stakes Are High – For Startups And Investors

Here are a few tips for investors to keep in mind when they meet teams they have never encountered before.
6 min read
