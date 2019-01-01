My Queue

Kif Leswing and Isobel Asher Hamilton

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago
Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago

The position was for a computer programmer who could finish their work, 'in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible.'
3 min read