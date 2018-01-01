Kinzal Jalan

Kinzal Jalan

Freelancer, Entrepreneur India

Why Your Luxury Brand Must Create More Video Content
Video content is undoubtedly the present and future of marketing goods from the luxury segment. Read more for the reasons behinds its success & the best practices you can follow.
Here Are the Benefits of Working as a Freelancer
Freelancing makes it very simple for a person to choose the type of work based on what interests and benefits them best
Successful Networking Tips For Early Stage Entrepreneurs
For an early stage entrepreneur the most important thing is to make his presence felt and the lucid way of doing it is with the help of social media
Here's How You Can Ensure Your Team Stays Motivated
Good businessmen know the secret to keep their teams happy
Are You Making These Common Mistakes in Your Start-up?
A small yet very important factor for an entrepreneur is to pay careful attention to all legal compliances while starting or even terminating a venture
Why Co-working Space is Ideal for an Early-stage Entrepreneur?
Co-working space empowers their users with complete flexibility in terms of space and time duration in accordance with their specific needs & budget
Different Ways Your Business Can Use Videos to its Advantage
Videos as a communication format, offer a great way to nurture engagement, yield clicks and gather a high amplification rate
How to Make New Hires Feel They Belong?
It's important to allow the newcomer, a certain amount of freedom to express and contribute
Here Are a Few Ways to Make Good Money As a Freelancer
One should filter out the intersection of their passion and sellable skills and then work around them to build an offering
How to Handle a Boss Who Doesn't Think Highly of You
Initiating small steps consistently towards building relations can sometimes mend the most difficult dynamics with ease, undo any damage of the past and ensure continued harmony
