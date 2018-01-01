Kirsten Korosec

Kirsten Korosec is a contributor to Fortune, writing frequently about technology and energy.

Toyota Is Turning This City Into a Giant Connected Car Experiment
The mission is to gather data to make autonomous driving a reality.
Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Is Building a Platform to Make Traffic Less Horrible
The announcement is part of the Smart City Challenge, a government-sponsored competition that will award $50 million to one U.S. city.
Google Is Testing Wireless Charging for Its Self-Driving Cars
Wireless charging could help accelerate the adoption of individually owned electric vehicles.
Ford Dips Toe Into Sharing Economy With New Leasing Program
The shared leasing pilot aims to attract customers who don't need a vehicle on a full-time basis, but still want some kind of ownership
Elon Musk: A Carbon Tax Is the Only Way to End World's Dependence on Fossil Fuels
The tech entrepreneur appealed to a younger audience at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.
Elon Musk: Demand for Tesla's Home Battery Is 'Crazy Off the Hook'
The company's Nevada gigafactory could dedicate all of its production to the home and utility products.
