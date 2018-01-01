Konstantin Makarov

Konstantin Makarov

Guest Writer
Managing Partner of StratLink Africa
Konstantin Makarov is the managing partner of StratLink Africa, based in Nairobi, Kenya. With more than 14 years of experience in financial markets, specifically emerging markets, Konstantin brings a holistic approach that addresses challenges faced by companies, fund managers, and family offices that operate -- or consider investing -- in emerging and frontier economies.

More From Konstantin Makarov

Firms Have to Approach Emerging Markets as Investors, Not 'Tourists'
Foreign Investors

Firms Have to Approach Emerging Markets as Investors, Not 'Tourists'

As long as investors keep hopping from one country to the next, they perpetuate the cycle of capital flight from areas that desperately need cash and continuity.
5 min read
Investors: Look Beyond Short-Term Strife in Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Investors: Look Beyond Short-Term Strife in Emerging Markets

Investors willing to take short-term risks may see bountiful returns. Here are 3 tips on how to do that.
6 min read
5 Hot African Industries Investors Should Be Watching
Africa

5 Hot African Industries Investors Should Be Watching

As credit access and technology infrastructure improve, partnering with a multitude of African counterparts means business opportunities for you.
4 min read
Want a Great Way to Win Over Millennials in Africa's Emerging Markets?
Millennials

Want a Great Way to Win Over Millennials in Africa's Emerging Markets?

Millennials' values are going global. Respond by optimizing your company's horizontal management to meet their workplace needs.
4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Must Know Before Entering New Markets
Exploring New Markets

What Entrepreneurs Must Know Before Entering New Markets

Considering Cuba? Iran? Instead of feeling overwhelmed, check out these three pieces of advice to get you started.
4 min read
3 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Answer to Succeed in Emerging Markets
Global Business

3 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Answer to Succeed in Emerging Markets

There are immense opportunities, and challenges just as big, in the dynamic but unsettled markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America.
4 min read
3 Emerging Markets Entrepreneurs Should Be Watching and How to Approach Them
International Business

3 Emerging Markets Entrepreneurs Should Be Watching and How to Approach Them

Here are three promising countries that offer entrepreneurs inviting business climates and rich opportunities.
4 min read
