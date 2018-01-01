Kris Barton

Kris Barton is chief product officer at ReachLocal Woodland Hills, Calif. He leads the strategy for the company’s lead generation and conversion technology that help small and medium-size businesses grow and operate their business better.  

How to Dissect What 'Programmatic' Means for Your Business
Digital Marketing

How to Dissect What 'Programmatic' Means for Your Business

Don't get sold a buzzword about this new marketing technology.
4 min read
4 Steps Needed to Transform the Digital-Marketing Industry
Digital Marketing

4 Steps Needed to Transform the Digital-Marketing Industry

If clients perceive the technology as a black box, providers overpromise results and the churn rate is high, perhaps business practices should change.
4 min read
You Need a Modern SEO Strategy. Here's How to Shape One. (Infographic)
Search Engine Optimization

You Need a Modern SEO Strategy. Here's How to Shape One. (Infographic)

Sure, you want your company's site to rank high in search-engine results. The proof that your efforts worked may arrive in the form of new customers.
5 min read
