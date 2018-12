CEO and founder of Baby BootCamp and Karna Fitness

Kristen Horler is CEO and founder of Baby BootCamp and Karma Fitness , a national fitness and nutrition franchise for women. She is also an ACE continuing education provider and 2012 IDEA Program Director of the Year Finalist. Both Baby Boot Camp and Karna Fitness made Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list in 2013 and 2014.