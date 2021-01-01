About Kristin Golliher
Kristin Golliher is the CEO and founder of WildRock PR & Marketing. As a dynamic leader and creative catalyst, she has led endless award-winning campaigns and professional accolades. Before WildRock, she helped build the PR and marketing department at OtterBox from the ground up.

