Kristin Marquet

Starting a Business
6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Believe it or not, it can be done without wrecking your marriage.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways to Get a Journalist to Respond to Your Pitch
You can be heard, you can get great responses to your pitch, you can find the right approach -- however -- you'll rarely recover from being annoying.
Publicity
The Simple 4-Step Process for Getting Yourself on TV
Successfully pitching a producer is not nearly as hard as successfully pitching an investor.
Celebrity Endorsement
10 Ways to Get a Celebrity to Use Your Product
A celebrity endorsement can increase brand awareness and influence sales.
Productivity
7 Simple Tips to Boost Your Productivity at Work
Lagging lately? It's time to whip that daily schedule of yours into shape.
Managing Employees
7 Ways Toxic Managers Stifle Employee Motivation and Productivity
Collaboration, communication and respect are the modern management norm but not every boss has gotten the memo.