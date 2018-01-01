Kristin Wehner

Kristin Wehner-Keffeler is the " Healthy & Wealthy " columnist at Entrepreneur.com and a consultant coach. She partners with entrepreneurs and business leaders to increase their impact and staying power by leveraging their health and the health of their employees as a business asset. Reach her at kristin@kineticenterprise.com .

Stop That Wandering Mind!
Stop That Wandering Mind!

Do you consistently fall into a 3 p.m. brilliance slump? Tune into your natural cycles and keep your productivity at an all-time high.
