Kristina Libby

Kristina Libby

Guest Writer
Professor at the University of Florida and Founder of SoCu

Kristina Libby is a professor at New York University and the University of Florida. She is also the CEO of SoCu, a boutique agency, and the founder of LōhmPreviously, Libby worked at Microsoft where she ran consumer PR. She has been published in and appeared in numerous publications including Entrepreneur, More, Cosmo, the Los Angeles Times and many more. In 2016, she published a book on social media entitled "You Don't Need Social Media, Unless You Are Doing It Right."

 

More From Kristina Libby

Take Control of Your Business by Treating It Like a Knife Fight
Control

Take Control of Your Business by Treating It Like a Knife Fight

Learn how to take control with lessons from Krav Maga.
5 min read
3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business
Lessons

3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business

This fighting style packs a big punch on and off the mat.
7 min read
Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

Research shows that social stereotypes assert women should be more focused on promoting others than themselves – but that isn't going to get us anywhere.
5 min read
Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.

Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.

How do you choose the right accelerator, as a female entrepreneur, to ensure that the time and money spent is valuable?
7 min read
For Women Looking to Start a Company, Here Are 3 Ways to Propel Yourself to Success

For Women Looking to Start a Company, Here Are 3 Ways to Propel Yourself to Success

From overcoming the emotional labor stigma to having a supportive partner, here are a few pointers to help you succeed.
5 min read
How Much Should You Really Be Spending on Influencer Marketing?
Influencer Marketing

How Much Should You Really Be Spending on Influencer Marketing?

Between 1 to 25 percent of your marketing budget is the broad rule of thumb.
5 min read
Coca-Cola, Dell and PayPal Share Their Influencer Marketing Secrets
Influencer Marketing

Coca-Cola, Dell and PayPal Share Their Influencer Marketing Secrets

Four tips to influencer marketing for companies of any size.
6 min read
For Those Women Looking to Get Into the C-Suite, This Unlikely Industry Is for You

For Those Women Looking to Get Into the C-Suite, This Unlikely Industry Is for You

Females are the winners of this $8 billion growing industry.
5 min read
The Future of Content Marketing: Why Click Bait Won't Cut It
Ask the Expert

The Future of Content Marketing: Why Click Bait Won't Cut It

For businesses to succeed, they will need to shift away from a lot of attention-grabbing headlines to more quality posts created from people outside the company.
4 min read
How to Launch Your Startup While Still Working a 9-to-5 Job
Ask the Expert

How to Launch Your Startup While Still Working a 9-to-5 Job

It all comes down to the side hustle.
7 min read
3 Secrets to Making Your Videos a Success on Social Media
Ask the Expert

3 Secrets to Making Your Videos a Success on Social Media

With video consumption on the rise, here is how to ensure your videos stand out on social media and get the best return on investment for your company.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.