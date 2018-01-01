Kristy Rampton

Guest Writer
Blogger
Kristy Rampton is a trained massage therapist in Palo Alto, Calif., who also blogs about life being married to an entrepreneur. 

Advice From 8 Hectic 'Mompreneurs' About Work and Life
Advice From 8 Hectic 'Mompreneurs' About Work and Life

Entrepreneurs are busy. Mompreneurs are perpetual motion machines.
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders

Whatever "leadership" looks like to you -- in the home, in the office, in the world -- know you're an inspiration to those who are following your path.
When Married to an Entrepreneur Negotiation Is Healthier Than Compromising
When Married to an Entrepreneur Negotiation Is Healthier Than Compromising

Working things out between spouses is always an art. Marriage to an entrepreneur means there is the business to consider, too.
What Surviving a Failed Venture Taught Me About Preparing for Abrupt Change
What Surviving a Failed Venture Taught Me About Preparing for Abrupt Change

Tough times teach lessons more memorable and valuable than any we learn when things are going well.
50 Signs You Are Married to an Entrepreneur
50 Signs You Are Married to an Entrepreneur

Sometimes there's money, sometimes not so much, but there is always a plan and a lot to do.
Married to an Entrepreneur -- Lots of Shoes to Fill
Married to an Entrepreneur -- Lots of Shoes to Fill

Here are some tips for success in life when your spouse is the founder of a new company.
