Guest Writer

CEO of Ellevate Network

Kristy Wallace is the CEO of Ellevate Network , and is responsible for executing Ellevate Network’s mission to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing professional women with a global community to lean on and learn from. She directs the Network’s staff, is responsible for business growth and strategy, and works closely with Ellevate's chapter leaders, business partners and champions to further Ellevate's impact.