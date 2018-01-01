Kuntal Aggarwal

Founder & Design Head, Resaiki Interior

Kuntal is an interior designer who graduated from the reputed Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture, Pune. With 10 years of professional work experience, she started her career by working with big designing firms and started her own firm later on. Apart from interior designing, she has also studied electronics engineering from Nagpur University and is a certified Lighting Designer from Milan NABA. She is also a Reiki Grand Master and a certified Access Bar Consciousness Practitioner. These Spiritual practices help her understand client’s requirement with a deeper perspective and hence offering her best to human spaces.