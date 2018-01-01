Kyle Tkachuk

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Clickback

Kyle Tkachuk is the founder and CEO of Clickback, a software-as- a-service (SaaS) company located in St. Catharines, Ontario. Through his leadership, Clickback has vastly expanded over the last five years, which has led to the company's being ranked #106 on the 29th Annual Profit 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business (in 2017).