Lain Hensley

Managing Employees
5 Ways to Get Naysayers to Participate in Team Building
Off-site activities can help build a company's culture in a way that's relayed back to the workplace. Don't undermine their value by forgetting to highlight their purpose and document them for the future.
Company Culture
4 Ways to Rewire the Corporate Brain to Compete in the 21st Century
Companies are being pushed to be more collaborative and transparent and to embrace social responsibility.
Philanthropy
Corporate Social Responsibility Done Right: 5 Ways to Help Your Company Shine
Entrepreneurs can enlist employees, customers and other partners when it comes time to offer programs that give back to the community.