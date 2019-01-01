About Laith Al-Qasem
Laith Al-Qasem is the CEO of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund. Al-Qasem has over 25 years of business and development experience. He identified, invested in and was involved in 19 startup companies, several of which have become paragons of success. Al-Qasem is a member of the Jordan Economic and Social Council, and has led and participated in several national economic development initiatives such as the Jordan Vision 2020, the National Agenda, and the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. Al-Qasem is also a board member of several national associations and NGOs.
