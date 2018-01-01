Rex Chen is the founder of TikTeck, a new brand launched at CES offering consumers “Factory Technology Direct” IoT, smart home and health/wellness gadgets priced at 30-70 percent less than comparable/competitive products. For the last 10 years Chen has held an executive role in IoT product development and manufacturing businesses and is now launching TikTeck to cut out the middle man and bypass traditional retail channels to offer the same high-quality gadgets direct to consumers at a fraction of the cost.
Internet of Things
Is Apple Losing the Smart Home Battle?
Learn the smart home automation strategies of Apple, Amazon and Google.
Entrepreneurs
Uber for Your Lawnmower? The Future of the Sharing Economy.
Get ready for shared robot lawnmowers and everything else the internet of things can dream up.
Retail Businesses
Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand
Compete directly with consumer-direct manufacturers. Like it or not, it's the brave new economy that will shape our industry.
Internet of Things
The 'Internet of Things' Is Changing the Way We Look at the Global Product Value Chain
The IoT will allow for unprecedented interactions between manufacturers and consumers. Are you ready?
Ready for Anything
This Is Why Your New Singing Refrigerator Should Be Free
Yes, you read that right. Free. Because the truth is, IOT products have many other potential earnings opportunities.