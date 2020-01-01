About Landon Ray
Landon Ray is an entrepreneur-turned-business-owner whose mission is to educate and enable others to start & grow their own business. Ray used his experience to found and lead Ontraport, a marketing automation platform, which reflects his passion for educating and supporting entrepreneurs.
