Signing out of account, Standby...
Laquisha Milner
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of KServicing
Laquisha Milner is the chief executive officer of KServicing, the Atlanta-based financial technology company managing more than 300,000 Kabbage Funding™ and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. She is a 20-plus-year veteran of the tech sector with a track record of success driving sales growth.
Follow Laquisha Milner on Social
Latest
Define Your Short-Term Goals With These 3 Components for Long-Term Success
Hone your short-term goals using these three components to turn strategic planning into tactical execution.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com
-
Bob Bagga
CEO and Entrepreneur
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Jenny Karn
CEO of Lumino
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales
-
Srikar Karra
Co-Founder of BuiltGen