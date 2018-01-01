Laura Kerekes and Christina McShane

Guest Writer

Executives at ThinkHR

Christina McShane is a Senior Human Resources Advisor on the ThinkHR Live Hotline. She uses her 16 years of human resources experience to provide customers with solutions to their most complex human resources problems, ranging from parental/disability leaves of absence to general compensation, benefits and human resources management issues.

Laura Kerekes is the Chief Knowledge Officer for ThinkHR, leading the company's HR services delivery teams, including the company’s elite group of HR experts and the team responsible for ongoing aggregation and analysis of HR knowledge. Prior to joining ThinkHR, Laura held executive HR officer positions for large multi-national companies.