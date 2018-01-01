Lauren Cannon

Lauren Cannon is a freelance writer in Brooklyn, N.Y. She has written about startups and entrepreneurship for Inc.com and Fast Company magazine in addition to contributing editorial content to Scoutmob. She is currently spearheading UpendED, a project focused on creating community and educational opportunities for people interested in launching mobile businesses and pop-up shops. She can always be found on Twitter.

The Future of the Subscription Economy
Last year may have given rise to a surge in startup-subscription services, but will larger competitors joining in this year spoil the mood?
Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site
Faced with a glut of daily-deal sites, new entrants are having a tough time winning over merchants. Here's how to cut through the hype and build your client roster.
Must-Read Books to Fuel Your Summer -- And Your Startup
Even if you can't get away this summer, consider these top tomes to help make the most of your downtime.
Even if you can't get away this summer, consider these top tomes to help make the most of your downtime.
The Latest Craze in Incubators: Pay-to-Play Accelerators?
Fee-based entrepreneurship accelerators and incubators are increasingly sprouting up. We take a look at some new programs and consider whether they're worth your time.
At College Pitch Contests, Giant Companies Are Listening
In the search for new ideas, private companies are creating ever more college-based business pitch contests and in-house startup incubators. But is this route right for your startup?
