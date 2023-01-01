Lauren Gall
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder
Lauren Gall built a 7-figure Virtual Assistant company in Atlanta, GA where she currently resides. She has the drive and passion to help business owners achieve the success and work-life balance they desire. She brings enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication to the small business industry.
Growing a Business
8 Secrets to Success in Business
Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.