Lauri Union
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Executive Director, Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship
Lauri Union is the Nulsen Family Executive Director of the Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship at Babson College. She is the former CEO of Union Corrugating Company and has extensive experience in family business leadership and entrepreneurship through organizational transformation.
Latest
Growing a Business
Do You Own or Manage Your Business With Family Members? Here Are 3 Essential Tips to Create Value Together.
How family entrepreneurship can create value across generations by drawing on a family's strengths to advance their business goals.