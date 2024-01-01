Leanne Maskell

Bio

AUTHOR BIO

Leanne Maskell is the director of ADHD coaching company ADHD Works, creators of the Neuro-Affirmative Certification Programme. She is also the author of ADHD Works at Work and ADHD an A-Z.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Inclusion Is Not Enough: How 'Neuro-Affirmative Workplaces' Create Happier Workplaces For Everyone

Instead of expecting individuals to conform to an outdated 'one size fits all' model, neuro-affirmative workplaces actively support and celebrate all individuals for their differences, where everybody belongs.

