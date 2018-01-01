Lee Gimpel

Growth Strategies
Brazil: Land of Untapped Opportunities
Understanding cultural differences and finding a local expert can open many doors.
Russia: Have Patience and a Unique Product
A steadily growing economy and a rising middle class make Russia an attractive market.
India: Many Reasons to Say Yes
A booming middle class and a tech-savvy work force make India an appealing market.
China: Make Friendships First, Then Profits
Follow the formula for success, slow down and appreciate the Chinese approach to doing business.
Mexico: A Willing Partner Next Door
Location and relative ease of doing business make Mexico a good destination for companies with 'First World know-how.'
Cloaked Room
Virtual meetings are keeping quieter employees plugged in.
Investors, Next Right
The move toward privatized public infrastructure could mean a new investment avenue.
An Equity Fund of Their Own
As private equity heats up, a new breed of smaller funds is taking center stage in today's market.
Dodge the Deluge
Floods of e-mails have workers everywhere running for higher ground. Can e-mail trainers help stem the tide?
Alumni News
Corresponding with former employees keeps doors open.
It Pays to Know Your Staff
NetSuite provides a staffing solution without all the fluff.
Where It All Began
America's entrepreneurial roots go way back.
Licensing a Product Idea From the Government
You could uncover your next big product using tech transfer.
Sweet Dreams
After researching sleep cycles, this entrepreneur wound up building a better alarm clock.