Lee Gimpel

More From Lee Gimpel

Brazil: Land of Untapped Opportunities
Growth Strategies

Brazil: Land of Untapped Opportunities

Understanding cultural differences and finding a local expert can open many doors.
3 min read
Russia: Have Patience and a Unique Product
Growth Strategies

Russia: Have Patience and a Unique Product

A steadily growing economy and a rising middle class make Russia an attractive market.
3 min read
India: Many Reasons to Say Yes
Growth Strategies

India: Many Reasons to Say Yes

A booming middle class and a tech-savvy work force make India an appealing market.
3 min read
China: Make Friendships First, Then Profits
Growth Strategies

China: Make Friendships First, Then Profits

Follow the formula for success, slow down and appreciate the Chinese approach to doing business.
4 min read
Mexico: A Willing Partner Next Door
Growth Strategies

Mexico: A Willing Partner Next Door

Location and relative ease of doing business make Mexico a good destination for companies with 'First World know-how.'
3 min read
Cloaked Room

Cloaked Room

Virtual meetings are keeping quieter employees plugged in.
2 min read
Investors, Next Right

Investors, Next Right

The move toward privatized public infrastructure could mean a new investment avenue.
2 min read
An Equity Fund of Their Own

An Equity Fund of Their Own

As private equity heats up, a new breed of smaller funds is taking center stage in today's market.
2 min read
Dodge the Deluge

Dodge the Deluge

Floods of e-mails have workers everywhere running for higher ground. Can e-mail trainers help stem the tide?
2 min read
Alumni News

Alumni News

Corresponding with former employees keeps doors open.
2 min read
It Pays to Know Your Staff

It Pays to Know Your Staff

NetSuite provides a staffing solution without all the fluff.
1 min read
Where It All Began

Where It All Began

America's entrepreneurial roots go way back.
2 min read
Licensing a Product Idea From the Government

Licensing a Product Idea From the Government

You could uncover your next big product using tech transfer.
2 min read
Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

After researching sleep cycles, this entrepreneur wound up building a better alarm clock.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.