Leigh Fletcher

Leigh Fletcher

Leigh Fletcher is a senior sales executive at Santa Barbara, Calif.-based QAD, working with companies whose annual revenue exceeds $1 billion to help them reduce costs or increase revenue by using technology. He expresses his passion for sales improvement when posting on his blog Leigh-Fletcher.com. Fletcher is also working on his brother Michael Fletcher's startup, Lifemode, currently in the beta-testing stage.
 

More From Leigh Fletcher

A Millennial Dad's Strategies to Thrive -- at Home and the Office
Ready for Anything

A Millennial Dad's Strategies to Thrive -- at Home and the Office

A new father shares how he decided to expand not contract since his baby Mia arrived on the scene.
6 min read
My Mentor Is 30 Years Younger Than Me (and Taught Me 5 Incredible Lessons)
Ready for Anything

My Mentor Is 30 Years Younger Than Me (and Taught Me 5 Incredible Lessons)

Valuable lessons sometimes come from unexpected sources. Learn to listen to those around you and take a break from technology addiction.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.