Leila T. Almaeena

Leila T. Almaeena

Founder, LA Coaching & Consulting

Leila T. Almaeena is the founder of LA Coaching & Consulting, a Dubai-based private coaching practice specializing in workplace wellness. A Saudi-American, Almaeena joined the American Red Cross in 2000 as assistant deputy director of financial development in Houston Texas, before returning to the Middle East in 2004 to work as senior project manager at the Dubai-based Arab Media Group. Her achievements caught the eye of the Abu Dhabi Media Company, leading her to head up a number of strategic project-based initiatives for the industry heavyweight. More recently, Almaeena was Managing Director of Alsayegh Media, an Emirati integrated agency, where she was part of the team responsible for the agency’s emergence as one of the premier innovators in digital media.

More From Leila T. Almaeena

The Bipolar Journey Of Entrepreneurship
Growth Strategies

The Bipolar Journey Of Entrepreneurship

Women have been part of so many diverse industries around the world and have been making their mark– albeit a bit slower in the Arab world.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.