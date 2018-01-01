Leo Widrich

Co-founder and COO of Buffer
Leo Widrich is the co-founder and COO of Buffer, a social media management tool with millions of users. At Buffer, he loves to think about how to create a better and easier way to keep up with social media and build a company that focuses on company culture, transparency, and positivity.

A Simple Guide to Measuring Your Product-Market Fit
What you need to know about gauging the market for your new product or service.
3 Ways to Put Your Ego Aside and Get Stuff Done
Ego in most people is the dominant driver of all thoughts, actions and ways of going about life. It doesn't have to be. Nor should it be.
What Happens When Startup Advisors Advise the Whole Team
Instead of keeping sessions strictly between founders and mentors, the leaders of Buffer decided to let advisors speak directly to the entire team. Here's what happened.
24 People, No Managers: Our Experiment in Getting Work Done
Instead of higher-ups making decisions, often far removed from the real problems that team members face, you give the decision making power to those that are closest to the problem.
How We Use Twitter to Build Products People Love
This simple change can help you feel closer to your customers and create better solutions to their problems.
Why You Should Never Cross Your Arms Again
Your body language speaks volumes about you. Here are five tips for better, more professional posture.
