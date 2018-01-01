Leonard Kim

Marketing
This is How You Get Millions of Views -- And Connect With Anyone
Some basic strategies for getting attention and keeping it.
Networking
Stop Chasing Away the People You Meet
That person you thought you hit it off with at a conference won't answer your calls? The Iceberg Theory will fix that for you.
Failure
Failure Is Not An Option, Or Is It? The One True Way To Achieve Success
When starting your business, you can't even consider failure to be an option. But with 95 percent of businesses failing in their first five years, what are you going to do to make it work?