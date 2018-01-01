Guest Writer

Leslie Heyer is the founder of Cycle Technologies, a socially minded company focused on reproductive health. Heyer works on “game-changing” ideas to advance contraceptive options. Her company develops and distributes family-planning solutions focused on meeting women’s needs while using the latest in science and technological advancements. Previously, Heyer was on the founding management team of two software companies and managed advertising accounts for global brands. She received her MBA from Harvard Business School.