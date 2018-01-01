Executive VP of Branding and Sustainable Innovation at Added Value

Leslie Pascaud is the executive VP of branding and sustainable innovation at Added Value, a global marketing consulting firm. Leslie has spent the past 15 years at Added Value helping clients across sectors and geographies grow their businesses through better brand positioning, innovation, and portfolio strategy. She helped to develop over a dozen successful products, services and brands for clients as diverse as Colgate, Pernod Ricard, Tefal, and Yoplait.