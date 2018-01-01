Leyl Black

Leyl Black

Guest Writer
Head of Communications at One Medical Group
Leyl Master Black is a marketing professional with 20 years' experience driving high-impact marketing and communications programs for emerging market leaders. Prior to joining One Medical Group as head of communications, Leyl ran the Social Technology practice at Sparkpr, helping venture-backed companies build market share and achieve successful exits. She’s also been a regular contributor to USA TodayMashable and American Express OPEN Forum on topics of marketing, PR, social media and health trends. Leyl has an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a BA from the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar.

More From Leyl Black

3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing
Agile Marketing

3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing

Is "agile marketing" on your to-do list for the coming year? If not, it's time to get up to speed.
5 min read
5 Ways to Inspire Your Team Even If You Can't Afford Fancy Perks
Company Culture

5 Ways to Inspire Your Team Even If You Can't Afford Fancy Perks

You don't need a budget to care about your employees as people or to tell them how their work matters to the company goals.
6 min read
5 Strategies for Using SlideShare in Your Marketing
Online Marketing

5 Strategies for Using SlideShare in Your Marketing

SlideShare, now owned by LinkedIn, has emerged as powerful marketing medium with particular attraction for entrepreneurs.
5 min read
7 Strategies for Tailoring a Custom-Fit Sales Pitch for Each Prospect
Ready for Anything

7 Strategies for Tailoring a Custom-Fit Sales Pitch for Each Prospect

Nobody wants to hear how great you are and your product is, they want to know you understand their problem and if you can help solve it.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.