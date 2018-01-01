Leyl Black

Agile Marketing
3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing
Is "agile marketing" on your to-do list for the coming year? If not, it's time to get up to speed.
Company Culture
5 Ways to Inspire Your Team Even If You Can't Afford Fancy Perks
You don't need a budget to care about your employees as people or to tell them how their work matters to the company goals.
Online Marketing
5 Strategies for Using SlideShare in Your Marketing
SlideShare, now owned by LinkedIn, has emerged as powerful marketing medium with particular attraction for entrepreneurs.
Ready for Anything
7 Strategies for Tailoring a Custom-Fit Sales Pitch for Each Prospect
Nobody wants to hear how great you are and your product is, they want to know you understand their problem and if you can help solve it.